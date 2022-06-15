Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Nellore Capital Management LLC

Nellore Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up 0.7% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in SEA by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE SE traded up $3.64 on Wednesday, hitting $74.59. The stock had a trading volume of 93,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,195,978. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.22. Sea Limited has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.