Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

