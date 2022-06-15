Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Grows Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,290,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,321,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 45,588 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS stock opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.78. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

