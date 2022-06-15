Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.8% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.