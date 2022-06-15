Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 216 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Nucor makes up about 1.4% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nucor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,594,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,240,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Nucor by 870.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 224,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,613,000 after purchasing an additional 201,254 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

NUE opened at $113.72 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.74 and a 200-day moving average of $127.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. Nucor’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $647,789.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

