Security National Bank of SO Dak Acquires Shares of 3,900 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE stock opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

