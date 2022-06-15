Security National Bank of SO Dak Buys 150 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.8% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Target were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Target by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Target by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,583 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $141.29 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.24 and its 200-day moving average is $213.92.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.81.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,283 shares of company stock worth $15,026,584 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.