Security National Bank of SO Dak Decreases Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lowered its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Globant were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,816,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $884,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,946 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 276,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,972,000 after purchasing an additional 124,459 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.75.

GLOB opened at $176.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.91. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

About Globant (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.