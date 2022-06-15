Security National Bank of SO Dak Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Security National Bank of SO Dak reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 3.3% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $112.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.81. The company has a market cap of $176.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

