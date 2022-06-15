Security National Bank of SO Dak Sells 145 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Security National Bank of SO Dak cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,888,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,294,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,652,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,868,000 after buying an additional 316,404 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,007,000 after buying an additional 244,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after buying an additional 232,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,436 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $97.91 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

