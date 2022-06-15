Security National Bank of SO Dak Sells 279 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Security National Bank of SO Dak trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 305.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 570.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 227.3% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 292.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $160.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $401.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.48 and a 200 day moving average of $239.06.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,674,489. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

