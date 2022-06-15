Security National Bank of SO Dak Takes $217,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,194 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,257 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,871,000 after acquiring an additional 478,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,380,000 after acquiring an additional 344,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,477.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,367,000 after acquiring an additional 233,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

