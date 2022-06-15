Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.92 and last traded at $76.80. Approximately 8,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 251,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.21.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 72.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 64,993 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 13,211.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 64.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 40,026 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

