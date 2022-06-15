Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Trading 0.8% Higher

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.92 and last traded at $76.80. 8,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 251,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.21.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.18.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

