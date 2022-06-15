Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.77

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.77 and last traded at $55.83, with a volume of 5362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.82.
SMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.
The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53.
In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,921 shares of company stock worth $3,202,776. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMTC)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

