Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.77

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.77 and last traded at $55.83, with a volume of 5362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.82.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,921 shares of company stock worth $3,202,776. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

