Sentinel Protocol Hits Market Cap of $24.71 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $24.71 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

