ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,162 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 1.3% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $47,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after buying an additional 553,517 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after acquiring an additional 305,908 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

NOW stock traded up $7.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $452.14. 11,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $473.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.83. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.