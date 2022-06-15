SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading Up 8.6%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 5,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 815,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SES AI in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SES AI in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $92,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

