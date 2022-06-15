Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.34

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 250709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Seven & i from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Seven & i Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)
Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seven & i (SVNDY)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.