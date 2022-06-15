Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.34

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 250709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Seven & i from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Seven & i ( OTCMKTS:SVNDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.68 billion for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

