Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.01

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.03, with a volume of 3523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,242,000 after acquiring an additional 492,332 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after buying an additional 789,002 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,310,000 after buying an additional 274,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.