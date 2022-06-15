Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Down 30.2% in May

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SHECY stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.02. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1-year low of $30.99 and a 1-year high of $48.91.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

