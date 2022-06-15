Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.48. 6,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,552. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCVL. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 107.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 46,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 116,121 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $2,516,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

