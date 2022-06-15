Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $401.62

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$401.62 and last traded at C$403.10, with a volume of 202970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$444.85.

Separately, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2,068.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 11.84. The stock has a market cap of C$53.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 231.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$549.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$999.49.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 109 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$518.01, for a total transaction of C$56,463.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,635,563.08. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein acquired 2,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$439.21 per share, with a total value of C$1,299,636.06. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,340,922.23. Insiders sold 851 shares of company stock worth $398,195 over the last ninety days.

Shopify Company Profile (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

