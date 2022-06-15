Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Rises By 46.7%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,517,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the May 15th total of 8,532,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.65 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of CBWTF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 251,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

