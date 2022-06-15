Short Interest in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Declines By 24.2%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,500 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the May 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.25) to €5.80 ($6.04) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 43.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 152,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 140,799 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 305,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period.

Shares of BBVA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. 3,292,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,182. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.