Short Interest in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Drops By 32.8%

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the May 15th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKN. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. 29,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,017. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $18.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

