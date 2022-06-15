Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Expands By 78.3%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. 68,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $41.45.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.5104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2%.
Bunzl Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunzl (BZLFY)
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.