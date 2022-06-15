Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Expands By 78.3%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. 68,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $41.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.5104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BZLFY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($33.98) to GBX 2,935 ($35.62) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 3,050 ($37.02) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,771.25.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

