Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Expands By 67.2%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.81. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,869. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.