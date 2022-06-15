Short Interest in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Decreases By 41.5%

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the May 15th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. 6,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,764. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $12.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

