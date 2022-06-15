Short Interest in Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Expands By 35.2%

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the May 15th total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 50,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,709. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crew Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

