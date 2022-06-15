Short Interest in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Grows By 59.9%

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the May 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOMA shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Get Doma alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DOMA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 22,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,832. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. Doma has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $443.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. Doma had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Doma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doma by 6,364.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Doma during the third quarter worth about $727,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Doma during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doma during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.