Short Interest in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Declines By 23.1%

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:FACT remained flat at $$9.80 on Wednesday. 10,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,488. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. Freedom Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freedom Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Freedom Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Freedom Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Freedom Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Freedom Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

