Short Interest in General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI) Expands By 68.0%

General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the May 15th total of 151,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:GESI traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 681,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,049. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69. General European Strategic Investments has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Get General European Strategic Investments alerts:

About General European Strategic Investments (Get Rating)

General European Strategic Investments Inc owns interests in a portfolio of projects located in Eastern Europe. Its projects comprise Laakso platinum group element-nickel-copper project located in Finland; Pryniprovian diamond project and Transcarpathian gold project in Ukraine; and the Gemerska Poloma talc mining rights in Slovakia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General European Strategic Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General European Strategic Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.