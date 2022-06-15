Short Interest in General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI) Expands By 68.0%

General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the May 15th total of 151,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:GESI traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 681,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,049. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69. General European Strategic Investments has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $23.00.
About General European Strategic Investments (Get Rating)
