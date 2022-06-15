Short Interest in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Grows By 46.8%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the May 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 762,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 649,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,965. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $56.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,539,000 after purchasing an additional 172,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 161,376 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

