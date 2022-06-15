Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Increases By 80.1%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the May 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IFNNY shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($45.83) to €38.00 ($39.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €50.00 ($52.08) to €40.00 ($41.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($46.88) to €38.50 ($40.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($54.17) to €44.00 ($45.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

IFNNY stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.68. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

