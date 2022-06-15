Short Interest in ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Decreases By 33.3%

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. 247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $16.82.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ITOCHU Techno-Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, and data center and support services in Japan, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Enterprise Business, Distribution Business, Telecommunication Business, Regional and Social Infrastructure Business, Financial Services Business, and IT Services Business.

