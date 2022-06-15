Short Interest in K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Rises By 60.3%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS KBRLF remained flat at $$25.39 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

