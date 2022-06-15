Short Interest in Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Drops By 49.5%

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the May 15th total of 204,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

KREVF traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. 2,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,938. Keppel REIT has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Keppel REIT (Get Rating)

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

