Short Interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Drops By 28.4%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the May 15th total of 10,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,775 shares of company stock worth $2,090,831. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $34.56. 460,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,870,442. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

