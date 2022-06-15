Short Interest in Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Decreases By 33.4%

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 724,600 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the May 15th total of 1,087,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 998,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Lake Resources stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. 653,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,696. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. Lake Resources has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.97.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lake Resources from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

