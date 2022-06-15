Short Interest in Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Declines By 45.5%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS MGAWY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.42. 1,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. Megaworld has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

Get Megaworld alerts:

Megaworld Company Profile (Get Rating)

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, and entertainment components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.