Short Interest in Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Declines By 45.5%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
OTCMKTS MGAWY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.42. 1,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. Megaworld has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $14.01.
Megaworld Company Profile (Get Rating)
