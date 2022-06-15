Short Interest in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Drops By 28.8%

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Midatech Pharma by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Midatech Pharma by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Midatech Pharma alerts:

Midatech Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. 41,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,522. Midatech Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.