Short Interest in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW) Decreases By 42.3%

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 113,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of New Vista Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. 142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,946. New Vista Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

