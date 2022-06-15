Short Interest in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Drops By 39.3%

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,950,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,833,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,973,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,490,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCAC stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,177. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. Newcourt Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

