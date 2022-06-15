Short Interest in Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Increases By 71.9%

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 75,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,692. Nightfood has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Nightfood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes sleep-friendly snack food products for evening consumption. The company sells its products to retailers and wholesalers. Nightfood Holdings, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

