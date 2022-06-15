Short Interest in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Drops By 35.0%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Pharming Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pharming Group by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pharming Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

