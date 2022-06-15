Short Interest in Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Decreases By 40.5%

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the May 15th total of 429,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 196.6 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on PIAGF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Piaggio & C. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Piaggio & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Piaggio & C. alerts:

Shares of Piaggio & C. stock opened at 2.45 on Wednesday. Piaggio & C. has a one year low of 2.40 and a one year high of 4.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.58.

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piaggio & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piaggio & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.