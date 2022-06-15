Short Interest in Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Decreases By 54.4%

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PVCT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 40,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,027. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The company has a market cap of $22.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (PVCT)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Receive News & Ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.