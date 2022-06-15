Short Interest in Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Decreases By 54.4%

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PVCT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 40,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,027. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The company has a market cap of $22.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

Get Provectus Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes. It develops PV-10, an investigational autolytic cancer immunotherapy for adult solid tumor cancers, such as melanoma and gastrointestinal tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma; colorectal cancer metastatic to the liver; neuroendocrine tumors metastatic to the liver; uveal melanoma metastatic to the liver; and pediatric solid tumor cancers, such as neuroblastoma, Ewing sarcoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and osteosarcoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.