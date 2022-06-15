Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Declines By 32.1%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RFIL shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RF Industries stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. 8,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,427. The company has a market cap of $61.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. RF Industries had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

