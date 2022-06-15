Short Interest in Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Decreases By 44.7%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the May 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Riverside Resources stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. Riverside Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.
Riverside Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riverside Resources (RVSDF)
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.