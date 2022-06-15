Short Interest in Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Decreases By 44.7%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the May 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Riverside Resources stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. Riverside Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

